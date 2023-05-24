Shots fired at officers during pursuit through western Kentucky, man facing attempted murder charges

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A man was taken into custody after a dangerous pursuit through western Kentucky on Wednesday, according to authorities.
According to the McLean County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit started after deputies tried to pull 31-year-old Cody Alire over Wednesday. They say Alire was wanted for violating parole in Indiana.
Instead of stopping in Livermore where he was pulled over, Alire took off, the sheriff's office says. They say he fired multiple rounds at deputies while they pursued him between Livermore and Island.
The pursuit made its way into Muhlenberg County, where the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office says Alire continued to fire at authorities.
After heading into Muhlenberg County from McLean County, the chase went into Christian County where it finally ended with a crash.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.
Alire was arrested and booked into the Christian County Jail. Authorities tell us he faces multiple charges including attempted murder, theft of a vehicle, theft of a handgun, and fleeing police.