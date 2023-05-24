Shots fired at officers during pursuit through western Kentucky

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A man was taken into custody after a dangerous pursuit through western Kentucky on Wednesday, according to authorities.
Officials with the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office say a pursuit started in McLean County before heading into their area on Wednesday morning.
MCSO tells us that the driver who was fleeing from authorities was firing a gun at officers through the sun roof of the vehicle.
After heading into Muhlenberg County from McLean County, the chase went into Christian County where it finally ended.
Officials say that no officers were injured in the incident.
No other details on the incident or the man who was arrested are available, but we'll continue to provide any new information when we learn more.