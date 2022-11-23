Six arrested after large amount of drugs discovered during Madisonville search warrant

Six people are being charged in Madisonville, Kentucky, after a search warrant led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs, according to police.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers, detectives, and deputies went to serve a search warrant at some apartments on North Seminary Street on Tuesday evening in search of 29-year-old Zackarius Franklin, who was wanted after fleeing from the Kentucky State Police in October.
Authorities say several people were detained when they arrived at the home but that Franklin wasn't immediately found.
As the investigation continued, police say they used chemicals to flush out the attic, and that Franklin was found and placed under arrest.
Once everyone was detained, MPD says the search warrant was executed, revealing a large amount of suspected meth, synthetic cannabinoids, marijuana, Xanax tablets, and a large amount of cash.
MPD says that 35-year-old Christopher Pressley, 23-year-old Whitley Dunn, and Franklin were all arrested on a laundry list of drug trafficking charges among other charges.
Three other people were arrested on other charges during the investigation. MPD says. Those three were 61-year-old Robert Pressley, 35-year-old James Stafford, and 39-year-old Ashley Stafford.