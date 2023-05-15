 Skip to main content
Spencer County authorities still looking for ATM thief, release new photos

  • Updated
Security camera footage from the Patriot Station in Mariah Hill shows an ATM ripped from the floor by a chain. The Spencer County Sheriff's Office released new images on Monday and said they showed the suspect in the case

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities in Spencer County say they're still searching for a man in a recent ATM theft.

As we previously reported, security camera footage from the Patriot Station Service Center near Highway 62 in Mariah Hill showed a person ripping an ATM out of the ground with a chain.

The theft happened on May 10, and authorities say the culprit is still at-large.

On Monday, the Spencer County Sheriff's Office released new photos showing the person of interest in the case.

Spencer County Sheriff's Office releases photos of person of interest in ATM theft

The sheriff's office says the man has tattoos on both hands, and on his face.

Anyone with information on the individual seen here should call (812) 649-2286.

