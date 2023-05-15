Spencer County authorities still looking for ATM thief, release new photos

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities in Spencer County say they're still searching for a man in a recent ATM theft.

As we previously reported, security camera footage from the Patriot Station Service Center near Highway 62 in Mariah Hill showed a person ripping an ATM out of the ground with a chain.

The theft happened on May 10, and authorities say the culprit is still at-large.

On Monday, the Spencer County Sheriff's Office released new photos showing the person of interest in the case.

The sheriff's office says the man has tattoos on both hands, and on his face.

Anyone with information on the individual seen here should call (812) 649-2286.