Spencer County mom sentenced to prison for infant's severe injuries

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Spencer County mother will serve prison time after her infant child was severely injured.

The Spencer County Prosecutor's Office says that Megan Weddle was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to the battery of her child.

According to prosecutors, Weddle will serve 4 years and 4 months in prison, followed by 4 years and 8 months of supervised probation.

Weddle's sentence follows a 2021 investigation into severe injuries sustained by her 3-week-old infant.

According to authorities, Weddle's infant child suffered internal bleeding in the head and fractured bones.

Weddle will serve out her prison sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction.