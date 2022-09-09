Stabbing suspect assaults jail staff in Daviess County, police say

A man is facing charges in Daviess County, Indiana after being taken into custody as a suspect in a stabbing and then assaulting jail staff, according to police.
The Washington Police Department says first responders were called to the area of NW 16th Street and and Jackson Street for a stabbing.
When they arrived in the area, they found a 45-year-old Washington man who had been stabbed. Police say he was taken to the Daviess Community Hospital for his injuries.
According to police, 33-year-old Brandon Goble was identified as a suspect in the attack. Officers say they learned that Goble was in the Vincennes area.
With some help from authorities in Vincennes, WPD says that Goble was taken into custody and transported to the Daviess County Jail.
At the jail, police say Goble became combative and assaulted a jail staff member.
Goble was arrested on charges of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Intimidation.