Stand-off underway after armed man refused to come out of Evansville home, authorities say

Authorities were called to the scene of a stand-off situation in Evansville on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a home on East Missouri Street, where someone who may be holding another person hostage was reportedly barricaded inside.

Authorities say this started as a US Marshal Service and Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office warrant. We now know that one of the warrants was for meth possession.

Investigators tell 44News that the stand-off started after the man was seen with a gun, refused to come out of the house, and made statements about not wanting to go back to jail.

This all took place between Heidelbach Avenue and Governor Street. The public should avoid the area while the situation continues.

While authorities originally believed that this may have been a hostage situation, investigators now confirm that the man barricaded inside the home is by himself.

Few other details are available at this time, but our news crew is there working to learn more.

