State seeking felony firearm enhancement against Evansville murder suspect

There's an update on the case surrounding a New Year's Day murder in Evansville.
A court entry made Wednesday shows the state is now seeking a felony firearm enhancement against 21-year-old Brandon Schaefer.
Schaefer was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Todd Roll.
Roll's body was found in a creek behind the Showplace Cinema theater off of North Third Avenue after he was shot and killed, authorities said. According to an affidavit, Schaefer admitted to the killing, and said he had been thinking about killing someone for some time.
Schaefer will appear in court for his initial hearing at 1 p.m. on Thursday. He remains held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.
Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on the case.