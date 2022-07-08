Stolen guns recovered during arrest of Owensboro man following pursuit, police say

An Owensboro, Kentucky man is facing a long list of charges after leading authorities on a pursuit and being captured with stolen guns in his possession, according to police.
The Owensboro Police Department says it happened around 4 p.m. Thursday when officers spotted a vehicle wanted in connection to several cases that have happened over the last few days.
Police say the driver- 19-year-old Braxton Green of Owensboro, took off when they tried to pull him over. According to OPD, Green abandoned the vehicle and tried to run from officers, but they took him into custody in an area of McFarland Avenue.
Green was arrested on multiple charges with two stolen guns in his possession, police said. The charges include criminal mischief, marijuana trafficking, criminal trespassing, fleeing police, plus two charges for the stolen guns.
Police say Green was also wanted on warrants for Wanton Endangerment and assault.
OPD also noted that Green's criminal history is extensive, with numerous arrests for a variety of crimes since the age of 18.