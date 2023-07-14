Stolen property from around the Tri-State found at Daviess County man's home, sheriff says

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is facing charges in Daviess County after authorities say they found multiple stolen items on his property.
Deputies went to a home on Browns Valley-Red Hill Road to investigate the theft of several items, including a 4-wheeler and tools.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, deputies talked to Shawn Miller Sr., who gave them permission to look around his property.
Authorities say they found a stolen 4-wheeler, plus a Bobcat Skid Steer that was reported stolen out of Warrick County.
As the investigation continued, deputies say they also found a Bear Playcraft boat trailer that was stolen out of Owensboro.
DCSO says deputies continued to search and found a stolen Gatormade trailer, plus meth pipes, scales, and guns.
Miller was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail on drug, gun, and theft charges.