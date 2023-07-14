 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air for Sunday, July 16 for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from 7 AM Sunday to midnight CDT Sunday
night.

A Particulate Alert (if this is selected, delete the entire section
on ozone above is issued when the concentration of fine particulate
matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Stolen property from around the Tri-State found at Daviess County man's home, sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0
Shawn Miller Sr.

Shawn Miller Sr.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is facing charges in Daviess County after authorities say they found multiple stolen items on his property.

Deputies went to a home on Browns Valley-Red Hill Road to investigate the theft of several items, including a 4-wheeler and tools.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, deputies talked to Shawn Miller Sr., who gave them permission to look around his property.

Authorities say they found a stolen 4-wheeler, plus a Bobcat Skid Steer that was reported stolen out of Warrick County.

As the investigation continued, deputies say they also found a Bear Playcraft boat trailer that was stolen out of Owensboro.

DCSO says deputies continued to search and found a stolen Gatormade trailer, plus meth pipes, scales, and guns.

Miller was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail on drug, gun, and theft charges.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you