Suspect captured after police pursuit that led to manhunt in Ferdinand

FERDINAND, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials say a wanted man who was on the loose after a police chase in Dubois County has been caught.
Officials in Ferdinand said Wednesday morning that police had apprehended the suspect.
The manhunt had been underway since Tuesday. Authorities said the suspect led officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle and crashed into a police car, before getting out and running off.
Police say the man they arrested is Brandon Gordon of Colorado.
Police say a Ferdinand resident called about a suspicious person this morning on the corner of 6th St. and Michigan St..
44News spoke with a local woman who says she called police after she saw a man run through the breezeway of her house, and a short time later, Gordon was arrested in front of her home.
Police say Gordon entered a house through an open window and hid. Police surrounded the house and took Gordon into custody without incident.
Chief Kerri Blessinger of the Ferdinand Police Department told 44News ”this was a good wake up call for the residents of Ferdinand to remember that we need to keep doors and windows [locked] and our buildings secure. It’s something we probably need to get more in the habit of.”
Gordon was taken to a Jasper hospital to be treated for dehydration before being booked into the Dubois County Jail.
Gordon is currently facing charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, theft, battery, and animal cruelty.
Gordon is being held in the Dubois County Jail on no bond.