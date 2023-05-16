 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect charged after threat at high school in Owensboro

  • Updated
  • 0
handcuffs

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A young suspect has been charged after a threat made towards an Owensboro high school, according to police.

The Owensboro Police Department says investigators learned about a threat towards a local high school on Tuesday afternoon.

After officers launched their investigation, they say they found a juvenile suspect and charged them with Terroristic Threatening.

The suspect was taken to a juvenile detention center in Warren County.

No other details on the investigation were released.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you