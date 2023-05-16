Suspect charged after threat at high school in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A young suspect has been charged after a threat made towards an Owensboro high school, according to police.
The Owensboro Police Department says investigators learned about a threat towards a local high school on Tuesday afternoon.
After officers launched their investigation, they say they found a juvenile suspect and charged them with Terroristic Threatening.
The suspect was taken to a juvenile detention center in Warren County.
No other details on the investigation were released.