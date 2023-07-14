 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air for Sunday, July 16 for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from 7 AM Sunday to midnight CDT Sunday
night.

A Particulate Alert (if this is selected, delete the entire section
on ozone above is issued when the concentration of fine particulate
matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Suspect in custody after pistol-whipping victim and barricading self in house, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Authorities at the scene of an incident in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A suspect was taken into custody after a violent robbery in Evansville on Friday.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a holdup in an area of South Bedford Avenue just before 10 a.m. Friday.

According to EPD, the victim was pistol-whipped by the suspect, who then took their belongings and ran into a nearby home.

Police surrounded the home and called everyone out. They say the suspect in the robbery and several other people came outside.

Authorities took the suspect into custody, but their identity hasn't been released at this time.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you