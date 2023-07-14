Suspect in custody after pistol-whipping victim and barricading self in house, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A suspect was taken into custody after a violent robbery in Evansville on Friday.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a holdup in an area of South Bedford Avenue just before 10 a.m. Friday.
According to EPD, the victim was pistol-whipped by the suspect, who then took their belongings and ran into a nearby home.
Police surrounded the home and called everyone out. They say the suspect in the robbery and several other people came outside.
Authorities took the suspect into custody, but their identity hasn't been released at this time.
