Suspect in Daviess County rape and sex abuse case transferred to adult court

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The suspect in a rape and sexual abuse case out of Daviess County has been transferred to adult court.
Officials with the Daviess County Attorney's Office say the individual, who faces multiple counts of rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse, was a juvenile at the time of the alleged crime.
The attorney's office says the suspect is now an adult, with a judge finding they should be sent to adult court and held on a $100,000 full cash bond.
Even though they're now an adult, officials say the suspect's name won't be released until their appearance and indictment in the Daviess Circuit Court.
No other details have been released on the case at this time.