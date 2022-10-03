Suspect in Evansville murder-for-hire case has mental evaluation hearing ahead of trial

An 18-year-old Evansville man who was charged in a suspected murder-for-hire plot made an appearance in court on Monday.
Court records show that on Monday, a hearing was held on a Petition for Evaluation for Intellectual Disability filed by 18-year-old Daniel Alvey.
Another hearing on the findings of the evaluation is now scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Alvey was arrested back in December of 2021, after investigators suspected he was hired by another man to kill someone at a home on Kirkwood Drive.
Charges were later dropped against the second man arrested in the case, Samuel Huggler. Prosecutors said that those charges were dropped after Alvey refused to testify.
Alvey still faces charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder.
As of now, Alvey is still scheduled to appear for a jury trial on all charges on April 24, 2023.