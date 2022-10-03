 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect in Evansville murder-for-hire case has mental evaluation hearing ahead of trial

  • 0
Daniel L. Alvey, age 18, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Daniel L. Alvey, age 18, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

An 18-year-old Evansville man who was charged in a suspected murder-for-hire plot made an appearance in court on Monday.

Court records show that on Monday, a hearing was held on a Petition for Evaluation for Intellectual Disability filed by 18-year-old Daniel Alvey.

Another hearing on the findings of the evaluation is now scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 28.

Alvey was arrested back in December of 2021, after investigators suspected he was hired by another man to kill someone at a home on Kirkwood Drive.

Police: 2 arrested after man hired to kill victim in Evansville shooting

Charges were later dropped against the second man arrested in the case, Samuel Huggler. Prosecutors said that those charges were dropped after Alvey refused to testify.

Alvey still faces charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder.

As of now, Alvey is still scheduled to appear for a jury trial on all charges on April 24, 2023.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you