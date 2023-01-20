Suspect in Evansville Walmart shooting identified as former employee

We're continuing to follow a fatal active shooter incident that took place at the Walmart store on the west side of Evansville, Indiana late Thursday night.
Police told us Friday morning that the shooter had been identified as 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II, who was a former employee of Walmart.
As we reported from the scene Thursday night, police said that Mosley was killed in a shootout with officers, and that at least one victim was injured. No officers were injured in the incident.
Authorities now tell us the woman who was injured was a former co-worker of Mosley's. She was taken to the hospital from the scene, and her current condition is unknown at this time.
In chilling police dispatch audio obtained by 44News, a 911 caller inside the store at the time of the shooting said that the woman had been shot by Mosley in the face.
A statement from Walmart obtained by 44News says:
"The entire Walmart family is shocked by the senseless violence that occurred at our Evansville store, and our hearts are with our associate at this time. As we learn more, we’ll do everything we can to support our associates as they cope with this tragedy.
We’re thankful for the local first responders and will continue working with law enforcement through the course of their investigation."
