Suspect involved in Friday night shooting was questioned by MPD

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Madisonville Police have questioned the suspect involved in shooting and killing 40-year-old Brandon Moore.
When officers arrived on scene late Friday night, they found the Louisville native had been shot multiple times. Officers were able to question the suspect and other witnesses.
The deadly shooting followed a dispute between the victim and others at the gathering.
"Over the course of the night, there were several different arguments that were toned down, brought back up, toned down and came back up and so the threat of violence had shown each one of those times," said Major Jason McKnight of MPD. "So unfortunately, this last time it escalated until it couldn't be contained anymore."
Police say there is no active threat and they have not yet made an arrest. No information has been released about why the victim may have been killed.
The investigation remains on-going at this time.