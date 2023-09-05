Suspect on the loose after ramming police car in Dubois County, authorities say

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A manhunt is underway in Dubois County.
Officials with the Dubois County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday they were looking for a suspect in the area of West 3rd Street and Industrial Park Road in Ferdinand.
Authorities say a man crashed into a police car with a stolen vehicle and took off running.
Fortunately, the Ferdinand police officer involved in the crash was uninjured. Police say the vehicle was reported stolen out of Kentucky.
Ferdinand police, Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff’s deputies, and other nearby departments started a manhunt for the suspect, bringing in K-9 teams and drones to the area around Masterbrand Cabinets in Ferdinand.
Southeast Dubois Schools went on a soft lockdown, and officers reported finding a surprise when they examined the stolen vehicle.
Chief Kerri Blessinger of the Ferdinand Police Department told 44News ”there were two puppies that were located inside the vehicle, so they’ve been detained. It’s been a little bit crazy [at the police station] this morning.”
Just before noon, the search was called off as the suspect’s trail was lost.
”We’ve extinguished all of our leads at this point," Chief Blessinger said. "Our K-9 unit tracked to the best of its ability, and we are pretty sure we’ve [identified] the suspect. Now that we know who he is, it’s going to make our jobs a lot easier.”
While the search has been called off, police are adding extra patrols in the area.