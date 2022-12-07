 Skip to main content
Suspect on the run after armed robbery at Evansville gas station

Evansville Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday.

Authorities were called to an armed robbery at the gas station located on the corner of Stringtown Road and Diamond Avenue just before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the gas station after the store clerk called 911 and said someone had robbed them at gunpoint.

We're told that no one was injured, but that the robber fled from the scene. Police are actively canvasing the area for the suspect.

No other information is available right now, but you can stay with us on-air and online for any updates.

