Suspect on the run after robbery at Evansville Family Dollar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a local store on Wednesday.
EPD officials tell us a man robbed the Family Dollar store on East Morgan Avenue just after 9 a.m.
Authorities say the man went to the counter to buy something, but that he reached in the register when it opened and grabbed some cash.
After grabbing the money, the man took off running, police said.
The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, wearing black pants and a black shirt.
Police said that no one was injured, and that no force was threatened.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact police.