Suspected fentanyl pills and gun found in car after driver pulled over in Madisonville, police say

A man was arrested on Thursday morning in Madisonville, Kentucky, after police said they found suspected fentanyl pills and a gun in a car during a traffic stop.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers were patrolling on I-69 around 9 a.m. when they saw a vehicle with overly-dark window tint that was improperly holding the left-hand lane.
MPD says the car was pulled over, and that it smelled like marijuana.
Officers said that while they were talking to the driver, who said there wasn't any marijuana in the car, the car was shaking around as if someone inside was trying to hide items.
Police searched the car and say they found a baggie filled with suspected fentanyl pills, in addition to a bag of marijuana and a gun. They say 21-year-old Antwan Drake said it all belonged to him.
Drake was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on drug charges, plus a charge of tampering with evidence.