Suspected gunman in Evansville road rage incident makes court appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The suspected gunman in a violent road rage incident out of Evansville appeared in court Wednesday.
Anthony Stone appeared for his initial hearing on Wednesday morning after being arrested on several charges including attempted murder in connection to the shooting, which happened on North Green River Road.
According to court records, Stone's bond was set at $500,000 cash during his hearing Wednesday. As a condition of his bond, Stone can't possess guns.
No-contact orders were also issued for several victims, and a preliminary plea of not guilty was entered on Stone's behalf.
Police said that Stone was arrested after opening fire on another driver as the result of an apparent road rage incident. Two people inside the vehicle were injured in the attack.
Stone now has another hearing set for Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.