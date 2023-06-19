 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspected impaired driver accused of nearly crashing into officers in Jasper

  • Updated
  • 0
Anthony Eilert, 26, Winslow

Anthony Eilert, 26, Winslow

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — A suspected impaired driver was arrested after being accused of nearly crashing head-on into officers in Jasper, according to a police report.

The Jasper Police Department says officers were responding to an unrelated non-emergency call when 26-year-old Anthony Eilert crossed the center line and nearly hit them head-on.

While officers were trying to catch up with Eilert, they say he turned onto US 231, failing to yield to a semi and other traffic in the intersection.

Once Eilert stopped, JPD says officers suspected he was impaired.

Through their investigation, police say they learned that Eilert had multiple substances in his system, as well as drugs in his possession.

Eilert was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Jail on DUI and drug charges.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you