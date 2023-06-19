Suspected impaired driver accused of nearly crashing into officers in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — A suspected impaired driver was arrested after being accused of nearly crashing head-on into officers in Jasper, according to a police report.
The Jasper Police Department says officers were responding to an unrelated non-emergency call when 26-year-old Anthony Eilert crossed the center line and nearly hit them head-on.
While officers were trying to catch up with Eilert, they say he turned onto US 231, failing to yield to a semi and other traffic in the intersection.
Once Eilert stopped, JPD says officers suspected he was impaired.
Through their investigation, police say they learned that Eilert had multiple substances in his system, as well as drugs in his possession.
Eilert was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Jail on DUI and drug charges.