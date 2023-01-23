Suspended Warrick County deputy charged with rape awaiting new trial date

A suspended Warrick County, Indiana deputy who was arrested on several charges including rape appeared in court on Monday.

Deputy Jarred Stuckey was arrested in December 2022 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman. In total, Stuckey faces four counts of rape, as well as other charges of sexual battery, strangulation, and intimidation - all felonies.

Following those allegations, Stuckey was suspended from the sheriff's office without pay.

During his court appearance on Monday, a trial date was set for Stuckey in June. However, court officials confirm that that Stuckey's attorney requested that a new trial date be set.

Court records show Stuckey now has a new hearing set for Wednesday, where his new trial date will be determined.

