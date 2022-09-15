Syringe filled with fentanyl found during traffic stop in Evansville, police say

A man was arrested on several charges early Thursday morning after police say they pulled him over and found a syringe filled with a black liquid that tested positive for fentanyl.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were on routine patrol just after midnight Thursday when they saw a vehicle with no plate light and expired tags.
When officers pulled the driver over, they say they identified him as 33-year-old Michael Chinn Jr., of Evansville.
According to police, Chinn refused to exit the vehicle, and forcibly pulled away from officers as they tried to get him out.
Once Chinn was pulled out of the vehicle, placed into handcuffs, and taken to jail, officers said they found several narcotics and a syringe inside the car.
At the jail, police say 43.9 grams of a substance field tested positive for THC. They say the syringe that was found was filled with a black liquid that tested positive for fentanyl.
Chinn was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including drug possession and resisting law enforcement.