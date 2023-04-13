Teen accused of trespassing at Evansville high school for prank no longer facing felony

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A teen who was arrested after being accused of trespassing at Central High School in Evansville is no longer faced with a felony charge.
Court records show Logan Payne was officially charged with one count of misdemeanor trespassing.
Payne was originally arrested and held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a preliminary charge of felony trespassing, after police said he wrongly entered Central High School as a prank before taking off.
In reaction to Payne's arrest, other students said they thought that the possibility he would face a felony was too extreme.
After his arrest, Payne, a student at Castle High School in Warrick County, was released from jail on the condition that he stay off EVSC property and not attend EVSC events.