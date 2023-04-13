 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, April 13, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Teen accused of trespassing at Evansville high school for prank no longer facing felony

Logan Payne, 19, Newburgh

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A teen who was arrested after being accused of trespassing at Central High School in Evansville is no longer faced with a felony charge.

Court records show Logan Payne was officially charged with one count of misdemeanor trespassing.

Payne was originally arrested and held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a preliminary charge of felony trespassing, after police said he wrongly entered Central High School as a prank before taking off.

Affidavit: Teen facing felony charge for wrongly entering Central High School as prank

In reaction to Payne's arrest, other students said they thought that the possibility he would face a felony was too extreme.

After his arrest, Payne, a student at Castle High School in Warrick County, was released from jail on the condition that he stay off EVSC property and not attend EVSC events.

