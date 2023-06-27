Teen arrested after murder of another teen in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Police say they've made an arrest in the latest deadly shooting out of Owensboro.
The shooting happened on Saturday night in the area of Hughes Avenue. Officers say they found a 16-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
After the victim died from his injuries, police said Monday they arrested another 16-year-old boy as a suspect in the case.
While the suspect's name hasn't been released, OPD says he faces charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
After making an arrest, police also identified the victim in the case as 16-year-old Demarion Black.
Officials with Heritage Park High School in Owensboro said that Black was a student at the school. Counselors are being made available at the school on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon for staff and students who might need support.
OPD says the suspect was taken to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Anyone who might have more information on the shooting is urged to contact police.