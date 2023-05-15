Teen arrested in Eastland Mall shooting scare being charged as adult, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A teen who was arrested after a shooting scare at Eastland Mall in Evansville is now being charged as an adult, according to police.

Vanderburgh County Jail records show 16-year-old Braylin Underwood was booked on several charges Monday morning.

According to police, Underwood was arrested after the incident that unfolded on Saturday at Eastland Mall.

As we reported, police rushed into the mall on Saturday night after they said they saw people running out of the building yelling that shots had been fired.

Police and deputies found the scene, leading to a lockdown and evacuation of the building. They say an extended handgun magazine was found inside the mall, and that a handgun was found outside, but that no shots were ever fired.

According to EPD, Underwood was originally being charged as a juvenile — until he was waived to adult court. Underwood faces charges of firearm possession, resisting law enforcement, and criminal gang activity.

The second juvenile who was arrested after the incident at the mall won't be waive to adult court, EPD said.

We're told that more details on Underwood's arrest will be released following his initial hearing in court on Tuesday morning.

Police say more arrests in the case are possible, as the investigation remains ongoing.