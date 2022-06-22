 Skip to main content
Teen arrested with gun during drug investigation in Owensboro, police say

Owensboro Police Department

Authorities in Owensboro, Kentucky, say a teen was arrested with a gun on Tuesday during an ongoing drug investigation.

The Owensboro Police Department says officers were serving a search warrant in the area of West 9th Street and Crabtree Avenue on Tuesday in connection to an ongoing drug investigation.

While the search warrant was being served, police say they found a teen armed with a handgun who had multiple pick-up orders.

OPD says the child is now being charged with numerous offenses, including possession of a handgun, multiple counts of escape, fleeing police, and drug possession.

According to police, the teen was taken to the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center on those new charges, plus several other criminal charges from the pick-up orders.

OPD says the suspect is a repeat offender who has been taken to the juvenile detention center before.

