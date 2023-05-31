Teen charged in Daviess County after fingerprints found on stolen van

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A teen is being charged in Daviess County after authorities say they found his fingerprints on a stolen van.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Jeffery Brown of Owensboro was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.
DCSO says Brown's arrest comes after an overnight incident on May 11 where a van was stolen and a truck was stolen from after its windows were smashed.
The sheriff's office says the stolen van was found the next day, and that investigators were able to collect fingerprints from it.
DCSO says the fingerprints were examined and determined to be Brown's.
Brown was arrested on unrelated charges on Sunday, and confessed to the crimes while being interviewed, according to DCSO.
Brown was booked into the Daviess County Jail.