Teen cleared of charges in Evansville officer-involved shooting; New suspect charged

New information has been released on an officer-involved shooting incident that happened in Evansville in late May. During a press conference held Wednesday, the Evansville Police Department said that the original suspect in the case, 17-year-old Denali Thomas, had been released from jail, and that the attempted murder charge that was originally filed against him had been dropped. Thomas had originally been arrested after the shooting, which happened on May 22 outside The Corner Pocket Bar and Grill on Fulton Avenue in Evansville. At the time, police believed that Thomas was the individual who had shot at an off-duty officer during an incident outside the bar. The officer returned fire in the incident, but no one was injured.

During Wednesday’s press conference, authorities said that it was determined that Thomas was not the correct suspect.

"Denali Thomas was stopped by EPD officers in the immediate area because he matched the description that was given over the radio," EPD Sergeant Anna Gray said. Gray also said that shell casings and two guns were found in the area where Thomas had ran.

"Since Thomas is a juvenile, he was taken to EPD headquarters to meet with detectives and his guardian for an interview. Thomas refused to give a statement," Sgt. Gray continued. "At no point, even when the guardian was present, did Thomas ever deny being involved in the shooting. Thomas was charged with attempted murder and was waived to adult court due to the nature of the charges."

Gray says that around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the lead detective assigned to the case was reviewing security footage.

While reviewing footage, the detective noticed that the suspect who shot at the officer had an image on his black hoodie. Gray says that the hoodie that Thomas was wearing didn't have an image on it.

"The image was not initially noticed on the other surveillance videos," Gray explained. "After closer review, the detective realized that Thomas' black hoodie did not have that specific image on it."

Gray says the detective then contacted his supervisor and the prosecutor's office to tell them that Thomas wasn't the correct suspect, and that he needed to be released as soon as possible.

Police say that a new suspect in the case has been charged with attempted murder.

EPD says detectives have identified that suspect as 32-year-old Randall Hood of Evansville. They say Hood was found hiding in a back yard in the immediate area at the time of the shooting, and that drugs were found on him.

Hood had already been arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail at the time of the shooting on those drug-related charges, police said. He remains jailed on no bond with the new attempted murder charge.

You can watch the EPD's full press conference from Wednesday below.