Teen cleared of charges in Evansville officer-involved shooting; New suspect detained

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thursday will make 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity which can have cumulative effects to
those susceptible to heat related illness. The heat looks like
it will last through Friday most areas, so the Warning or an
Advisory will likely be added in upcoming forecasts. Some relief
is on the way for the weekend. However, next week the heat
returns.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9
1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Wednesday, June 15, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert remains in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday Night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.
Teen cleared of charges in Evansville officer-involved shooting; New suspect detained

The Corner Pocket bar and grill on Fulton Avenue in Evansville

New information has been released on an officer-involved shooting incident that happened in Evansville in late May.

During a press conference held Wednesday, the Evansville Police Department said that the original suspect in the case, 17-year-old Denali Thomas, had been released from jail, and that the attempted murder charge that was originally filed against him had been dropped.

Thomas had originally been arrested after the shooting, which happened on May 22 outside The Corner Pocket Bar and Grill on Fulton Avenue in Evansville.

At the time, police believed that Thomas was the individual who had shot at an off-duty officer during an incident outside the bar. The officer returned fire in the incident, but no one was injured.

During Wednesday’s press conference, authorities said that it was determined that Thomas was not the correct suspect.

"Denali Thomas was stopped by EPD officers in the immediate area because he matched the description that was given over the radio," EPD Sergeant Anna Gray said. Gray also said that shell casings and two guns were found in the area where Thomas had ran.

"Since Thomas is a juvenile, he was taken to EPD headquarters to meet with detectives and his guardian for an interview. Thomas refused to give a statement," Sgt. Gray continued. "At no point, even when the guardian was present, did Thomas ever deny being involved in the shooting. Thomas was charged with attempted murder and was waived to adult court due to the nature of the charges."

Gray says that around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the lead detective assigned to the case was reviewing security footage.

While reviewing footage, the detective noticed that the suspect who shot at the officer had an image on his black hoodie. Gray says that the hoodie that Thomas was wearing didn't have an image on it.

"The image was not initially noticed on the other surveillance videos," Gray explained. "After closer review, the detective realized that Thomas' black hoodie did not have that specific image on it."

Gray says the detective then contacted his supervisor and the prosecutor's office to tell them that Thomas wasn't the correct suspect, and that he needed to be released as soon as possible.

Police say that a new suspect in the case has been detained, and is currently being interviewed by investigators. No new charges have been officially filed at this time.

You can watch the full EPD press conference below.

