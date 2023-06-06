Teen facing reckless homicide charge after deadly Perry County crash

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A teen has been arrested on multiple charges including reckless homicide after a deadly crash that happened in Perry County back in November of 2022.
Authorities with the Indiana State Police responded to the crash around 1 p.m. on Nov. 11. ISP said it happened on State Road 37 near Ocean Road.
According to ISP, 18-year-old Sydney Nelis was going south on SR 37 when she used the northbound lane to pass a pickup truck that was hauling a large horse trailer.
ISP says Otis Cravens was driving in the northbound lane and that Nelis didn't completely return to her lane after passing the truck, causing her to side-swipe Cravens' vehicle.
Authorities say that Nelis was fine after the crash, but that Cravens was life-flighted to the hospital for head and neck injuries. Cravens passed away from his injuries at the hospital after just over two weeks, authorities said. He was 87.
After interviewing several witnesses and investigating the crash, ISP says the case was sent to the prosecutor's office for review. Court records show that a warrant was issued for Nelis's arrest in March 2023.
Nelis was booked into the Perry County Jail on Monday. She has an initial hearing in the case set for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
In addition to the reckless homicide charge, Nelis faces charges of criminal recklessness and reckless driving.