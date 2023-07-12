Teen murder suspect in Owensboro shooting has new court hearing scheduled

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A teen murder suspect in an Owensboro shooting appeared in court on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing Gay Mee Paw had an appearance in juvenile court.

During Wednesday's hearing, officials say the judge entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of the 16-year-old suspect.

Additionally, the teen's next court date was set for Sept. 6. At that hearing, officials say they'll look to move the case to try the accused shooter as an adult.

Gay Mee Paw, 16, was shot and killed near Ben Hawes Park in Owensboro back in June.

The suspect, who can't be named unless tried as an adult, is facing charges including murder, tampering with evidence, and minor in possession of a handgun.

44News will continue to follow the case.