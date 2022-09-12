Teen sentenced to 65 years in prison for Evansville murder

An Evansville teen has received his sentencing after being convicted of murder in a 2021 shooting.

Court officials tell 44News that Samajui Barnes was sentenced to 65 years in prison on Monday morning.

Barnes was found guilty of murder in the 2021 shooting death of Jonathan Stitts. Barnes was 17 at the time of the incident.

Another young suspect in the case, Arkee Coleman, also faces the charge of Murder. He is currently scheduled for a jury trial on Nov. 14.

Barnes' 65-year sentence was handed down in two parts - 55 years for the murder charge, and 10 years for an enhancement.

He will serve his sentencing at the Indiana Department of Corrections.