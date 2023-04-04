 Skip to main content
Teen suspect in double Vanderburgh County shooting booked into jail

  • Updated
  • 0
Austin Ousley age 18 via Vanderburgh County Jail

Austin Ousley age 18 via Vanderburgh County Jail

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The 18-year-old suspect in a double shooting out of Vanderburgh County has been booked into the county jail.

Jail records show Austin Ousley was booked just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday on charges of murder, attempted murder, and residential entry.

Ousley is accused of shooting brothers Shawn and Chad Wildt at a home on Cypress Dale Road, killing Shawn and sending Chad to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities said that Ousley then shot himself after fleeing from the scene of the crime.

Gunman kills one, injures another before shooting self in Vanderburgh County, sheriff says

Before being transferred and booked into the Vanderburgh Jail, Ousley had remained in the hospital, guarded by the Marion County Sheriff's Office. While Ousley remained in the hospital, a warrant for his arrest was served on the previously-mentioned charges.

Ousley is now scheduled for a review hearing in court on May 1.

