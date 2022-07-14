Teens charged in Owensboro after loaded guns found during drug investigation

Two teens are facing charges in Owensboro, Kentucky, after police say they found two loaded handguns during a drug investigation.
Officers with the Owensboro Police Department say they were investigating a tip from citizens about drug activity in the area of W. 4th Street and Crabtree Avenue on Wednesday.
During the investigation, OPD says officers found two loaded handguns inside a vehicle with two teens. One of the guns had an extended 31-round magazine, according to police.
Both of the teens were taken to the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention facility on charges of handgun possession, marijuana possession, and drug paraphernalia.
According to police, this wasn't either teen's first offence.
One of the teen suspects had previously been charged with handgun possession, marijuana trafficking, fleeing police, assault, and more. The other teen had also previously been charged with assault and terroristic threatening, according to OPD.