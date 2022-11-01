Teens facing drug trafficking charges in Madisonville after pills, marijuana found in car

Two 18-year-olds were arrested on drug charges in Madisonville on Monday afternoon after police say they found marijuana, THC cartridges, and pills in their car.
Officers with the Madisonville Police Department were sent to the Family Dollar store on North Main Street just after noon Monday after someone called 911 and said that someone was doing drugs.
When officers arrived at the scene, they say they saw a car in the parking lot with 18-year-old Michael Pendley and 18-year-old Sidda Guasp, both of Nortonville, inside.
MPD says Guasp was asked if there was anything illegal in the car, and that she admitted to having some THC cartridges.
Police say they searched Guasp's purse and found multiple THC cartridges, along with three bags of Adderall pills and Oxycodone pills.
As police continued to search the car, they say they found a large bag of marijuana, multiple THC cartridges, empty baggies, a black scale, and THC gummies near where Pendley was sitting.
According to police, Pendley and Guasp both said they sell the marijuana and pills due to not having any money.
Both were arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on drug trafficking charges.