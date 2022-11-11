 Skip to main content
Tell City man dead in officer-involved shooting

The Indiana State Police has released more information on a Friday morning officer-involved shooting that left a 22-year-old Tell City man dead.

The Indiana State Police has released more information on an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead early Friday morning.

According to ISP, Cannelton Police attempted to stop a truck for speeding on State Road 66 just before 1 a.m. Friday. They say the vehicle refused to stop and turned back towards Cannelton, and that the driver, 22-year-old Payton A. Masterson of Tell City, fired multiple shots at the Cannelton Police vehicle during the pursuit.

ISP says Masterson was able to get out of the truck, steal another truck, and lead police into Tell City. According to police, Masterson drove into the Tell City Police Department and rammed several parked police cars before fleeing on foot towards his apartment on Main Street.

Police vehicles damages in incident in Tell City (Indiana State Police photo)

After communicating with Tell City Police and Perry County Sheriff's personnel, ISP says Masterson began to fire a handgun from his second-floor apartment at the police vehicles, striking a squad car. They say a Tell City Police officer returned gunfire.

ISP SWAT then used a drone, confirming that Masterson had been shot and that he was no longer a threat, police say.

In total, ISP says that two police vehicles were damaged by gunfire, and that four were heavily damage after Masterson rammed into them. None of the officers were injured during the incident.

ISP continues to investigate and an autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday.