Tell City man facing attempted murder charge after incident with gun leads to pursuit

A Tell City, Indiana man is facing an array of criminal charges including attempted murder after an incident involving a gun at a local park started a multi-state pursuit, according to police.
The Tell City Police Department says the incident started when officers responded to a fight involving a gun at Hagedorn Park around 11 p.m. on Saturday. According to police, one of the people involved in the incident at the park had pulled a gun and pointed it at a juvenile.
When officers arrived in the area, they say they saw a white Ford truck take off, and that the driver kept going when they tried to pull them over, starting a pursuit that continued from Cannelton into Kentucky.
Police say the pursuit continued back into Indiana until the truck's driver went off-road during a high-speed turn, causing the truck to become disabled.
According to TCPD, the driver was identified as 21-year-old Logan M. Smith of Tell City and arrested without incident.
Police said they later found a .22 caliber handgun and numerous packages of narcotics.
While in custody, Smith is accused of spitting on an officer and making threatening statements, which police say was all captured on dash and body cameras.
Smith was booked into the Perry County Jail on more than a dozen charges including attempted murder. He remains held on a $35,005 bond.