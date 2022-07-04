 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Now through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index values today will top out
around 100 to 105 degrees. The peak of the heat will occur
Tuesday through Thursday, when daily heat index values will
reach 105 to 110 degrees. Daily chances for isolated
thunderstorms will provide limited relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tell City man facing attempted murder charge after incident with gun leads to pursuit

  • Updated
  • 0
Logan M. Smith, age 21, of Tell City via Perry County Jail

Logan M. Smith, age 21, of Tell City (Perry County Jail)

A Tell City, Indiana man is facing an array of criminal charges including attempted murder after an incident involving a gun at a local park started a multi-state pursuit, according to police.

The Tell City Police Department says the incident started when officers responded to a fight involving a gun at Hagedorn Park around 11 p.m. on Saturday. According to police, one of the people involved in the incident at the park had pulled a gun and pointed it at a juvenile.

When officers arrived in the area, they say they saw a white Ford truck take off, and that the driver kept going when they tried to pull them over, starting a pursuit that continued from Cannelton into Kentucky.

Police say the pursuit continued back into Indiana until the truck's driver went off-road during a high-speed turn, causing the truck to become disabled.

According to TCPD, the driver was identified as 21-year-old Logan M. Smith of Tell City and arrested without incident.

Police said they later found a .22 caliber handgun and numerous packages of narcotics.

While in custody, Smith is accused of spitting on an officer and making threatening statements, which police say was all captured on dash and body cameras.

Smith was booked into the Perry County Jail on more than a dozen charges including attempted murder. He remains held on a $35,005 bond.

