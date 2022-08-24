Tell City mom charged in 5-year-old son's death released from jail on bond

A Tell City, Indiana mother who was arrested in connection to her child's death is out of jail on bond.

Court officials say Kayla Irwin was released from jail in Meade County, Kentucky on Monday after posting a $25,000 bond.

The 28-year-old mother was arrested in Kentucky alongside 40-year-old Daniel Clemans of back in January after the Meade County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a home in Payneville for a 5-year-old boy who wasn't breathing.

A citation from the sheriff's department said that the boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the time of 5-year-old Braydon Irwin's death, the sheriff's office said that he was in the care of Kayla and Daniel when he was critically injured, and that both were being charged with Complicity to Murder.

Meade County Detention Center records show that Daniel remains held in the jail on bond.

Kayla and Daniel are both scheduled to appear back in court in Meade County for a status hearing on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 17.