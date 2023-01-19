Theft suspect arrested with drugs and gun in Ohio County, sheriff says

A suspect in several thefts was arrested in Ohio County, Kentucky, after an investigation by multiple agencies.
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it happened after deputies, along with members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Hartford Police Department, served a search warrant on Wednesday.
According to OCSO, the search resulted in the arrest of Phillip Edge of Beaver Dam, who was wanted in connection to several thefts that happened in December.
The sheriff's office says the search warrant was executed on Edge's vehicle, and that meth, paraphernalia, a gun, and a stolen chainsaw were found inside, along with other various tools.
OCSO says that Edge was arrested and booked into the Ohio County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and possession of meth and marijuana.
Shortly after Edge's arrest, the sheriff's office says investigators also found more stolen items at a residents in Beaver Dam, and that the stolen items were returned to their owner.