Third arrest made in Evansville fentanyl dealing investigations, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Investigators in Evansville say they've made another arrest in a fentanyl dealing investigation.
Back in May, police said they arrested William Wheeler after multiple controlled buys where fentanyl and cocaine were purchased.
Then, just last week, police arrested another man - 34-year-old Matthew Allen of Henderson - after they say he was dealing fentanyl pills from his barbershop in Evansville.
On Thursday, 25-year-old Keagan Kumar was the latest to be arrested on drug dealing charges in connection to the investigations, police said.
Investigators say they've been gathering information for months on the three men dealing fentanyl pills within Evansville and the surrounding area.
Police say they learned that Wheeler and Kumar would by hundreds of fentanyl pills at a time from Allen at his barbershop on Weinbach Avenue.
In addition to being seen dealing fentanyl pills with Wheeler, Kumar was caught with cocaine, THC vape cartridges, other pills, a scale, and cash, police say.
Kumar was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.