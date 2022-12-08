Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say

Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they found around 2,000 fentanyl pills in a Vanderburgh County home where children were living.
Officials say the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force had received tips about 27-year-old Andre "Squirt" Wright Jr. selling fentanyl and other pills, prompting an investigation that led to the discovery that Wright had been distributing large amounts of drugs.
On Wednesday, authorities say they were watching Wright's home on Penrod Court, just off of North Green River Road by Kansas Road, when they saw Wright come outside and make an exchange with a woman who was parked outside. Investigators say they pulled the woman over after she left and found more than a dozen blue "M 30" pills.
As investigators continued to watch the home, they say they saw another person pick Wright up. They say they pulled the car over for going 50 MPH in a construction zone, and that a small amount of marijuana that Wright claimed ownership of was also found in the car.
Authorities say that's when they took Wright into custody and got a search warrant for his home.
Before investigators served the search warrant, they say they saw 22-year-old Amia Tomlinson arrive at the home with two small children who were also living there.
During a search of the home, police said they found several bags of blue "M 30" pulls that tested positive for fentanyl in the living room, along with four boxes of ammo. Authorities also said they seized a digital scale, more ammo, and cash in other areas of the home.
In total, officials say they seized an estimated 2,000 fentanyl pills during their search of the home.
Both Wright and Tomlinson were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on drug and neglect charges.