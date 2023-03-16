Three arrested after drug trafficking investigation in Evansville

Three people were arrested in Evansville after an investigation by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force.
An affidavit says detectives had received various tips about Isaiah Fellows, Derrick Rhoades, and Mychael King dealing marijuana, heroin, and fentanyl pills.
On Wednesday, authorities say they were watching Fellows's residence on Washington Avenue, when they saw Fellows, King, and Rhoades in a car that King was driving.
Police say the car had expired plates, and that a BMV check showed King's license was suspended. They say they also discovered that King had a warrant for his arrest.
When officers pulled the care over, they say they could smell marijuana coming from inside.
Investigators say they found a Wendy's bag that had three bags of marijuana inside. They say they also found several different pills.
Rhoades and Fellows were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on drug charges, with king arrested on a charge of failure to appear.