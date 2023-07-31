Three arrested after high-speed chase in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Three people are behind bars after a high-speed chase that happened in Madisonville on Friday.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers saw a driver headed down I-69 around 3 p.m. on Friday, making abrupt lane changes, going over the line, and nearly hitting other drivers.
When officers tried to pull the driver over, they say they took off instead of stopping.
MPD says the driver hit speeds nearing 100 MPH during a pursuit before being stopped by a Kentucky State Police spike strip.
Police say the driver, later identified as Damien Rush, jumped out of the car and took off running, but that she was quickly taken into custody.
According to police, a pregnant woman and a man were inside the car, who said they didn't know why Rush took off. They were identified by police as Natalie Cates and Joshua Robb.
When authorities talked to Rush, they say she admitted to drinking and driving, and said that there were hypodermic needles in the car. When police searched the car they said they found the needles and some meth.
Rush was arrested on various charges including drug possession, DUI, fleeing police, reckless driving, and wanton endangerment.
Cates and Robb were also arrested on warrants.