Three arrested after July shooting on Audubon Parkway near Owensboro

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Three people have been arrested and charged after a man was shot while driving on the Audubon Parkway back in July.

As we reported, the man was driving down the Audubon Parkway near Owensboro when shots were fired at him from another vehicle.

After being shot, the victim was able to drive to a gas station and call 911.

On Friday, officials with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office said that three arrests had been made in the case.

DCSO says that Nolan Herrera, Gavin Santiago-Ewers, and Jarek Olvera were all arrested on felony battery charges in connection to the case.

If convicted of the crime, authorities say each of the three suspects could each face between 10 and 20 years in prison.