Three arrested after numerous reports of gunfire in Owensboro

  • Updated
  • 0
ADYN BUCKNER, MASAAN PAYNE, AND CZAREK WILLINGER

A'Dyn Buckner, Masaan Payne, and Czarek Willinger via Daviess County Jail

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Three people are behind bars after a Thursday afternoon shooting in Owensboro.

The Owensboro Police Department says officers were called to an area of Plum Street around 4 p.m. Thursday after shots were fired.

Detectives and officers would then respond to numerous other reports of gunfire around the city. 

During their investigation, authorities say they received a report about three armed people entering a home on Holly Avenue, with a vehicle nearby that was believed to be involved in the shooting.

Authorities say they set up a perimeter around the home, and that multiple people came out without incident. During a search of the home, OPD says fentanyl pills, guns, and cash was seized.

As a result of the investigation, OPD says 19-year-old A'Dyn Buckner, 18-year-old Czarek Willinger, and 20-year-old Masaan Payne were arrested on numerous charges for guns and drugs.

While some homes and cars were hit by gunfire in the shootings, OPD said that no one was injured.

