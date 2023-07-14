Three arrested in Spencer County drug bust prompted by anonymous tip

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An anonymous tip led to a drug bust and three arrests in Spencer County.
Officials with the Spencer County Sheriff's Office say they searched a home on Center Street in Rockport on Thursday, leading to the discovery of meth, marijuana, heroin, and other drugs and paraphernalia.
According to SCSO, investigators also found evidence of drug deals involving juveniles.
Robert Cotton, Charles Carf, and Patricia Sandage were all arrested and booked into the Spencer County Jail on drug charges as a result of the investigation.
Anyone who might have more information on this case or other criminal activity in Spencer County can call the sheriff's office at (812) 649-2286.