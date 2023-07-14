 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air for Sunday, July 16 for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from 7 AM Sunday to midnight CDT Sunday
night.

A Particulate Alert (if this is selected, delete the entire section
on ozone above is issued when the concentration of fine particulate
matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Three arrested in Spencer County drug bust prompted by anonymous tip

Authorities search a Spencer Count home

Spencer County Sheriff's Office photo of drug bust at home on Center Street in Rockport

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An anonymous tip led to a drug bust and three arrests in Spencer County.

Officials with the Spencer County Sheriff's Office say they searched a home on Center Street in Rockport on Thursday, leading to the discovery of meth, marijuana, heroin, and other drugs and paraphernalia.

According to SCSO, investigators also found evidence of drug deals involving juveniles.

Robert Cotton, Charles Carf, and Patricia Sandage were all arrested and booked into the Spencer County Jail on drug charges as a result of the investigation.

Three arrested in Spencer County drug bust (Spencer County Sheriff's Office)

Three arrested in Spencer County drug bust (Spencer County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone who might have more information on this case or other criminal activity in Spencer County can call the sheriff's office at (812) 649-2286.

