Three charged in drug trafficking investigation between Evansville and Henderson

Three people are facing charges after police said a large amount of fentanyl pills and cash was seized in a drug investigation.
Investigators in Evansville, Indiana said they had been watching a home on East Michigan Street after receiving information about Christopher Barnes and Bradley Brewer selling synthetic marijuana and fentanyl.
Detectives said they saw Brewer leave the home and meet with several people, and that drugs were found as a result of both of those incidents.
Brewer was eventually pulled over by authorities in Henderson County on Tuesday, who said they found about 1,000 fentanyl pills and a large amount of cash in the vehicle. They also said that Dana Thomas was a passenger in the vehicle during that stop.
Back in Evansville, authorities say they served a search warrant at the home on East Michigan Street. They say they found Barnes inside the home, and that he admitted to having fentanyl pills and synthetic marijuana.
During a search of the home, investigators said they found scales, vacuum sealers, about 190 grams of synthetic marijuana, 394 grams of marijuana, about 20 grams of cocaine, pills, multiple phones, and other items.
When authorities spoke with Barnes, they say he admitted to selling up to five pounds of synthetic marijuana, and further admitted to traveling to Kentucky to sell the substance.
Barnes, Bradley, and Brewer were booked into Vanderburgh County and Henderson County jails on drug dealing charges.